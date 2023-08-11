The ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ storage issue has been resolved.

Story databases were ballooning in size as a result of the player’s rising total of campaign choices, but developers Laria Studios have now confirmed the problem has been fixed.

In the post to Steam, it said that cross saves for PlayStation 5 have been reactivated for the release of the role-playing game on the console in September.

The developer added: “As it turns out, many of you were doing so much in ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ that some of your personal ‘story’ databases (where your choices and actions are stored) got too big.

“We now made the size infinite (or at least as infinite as you have storage space), to account for the sheer amount of things you’re all doing on your journeys.”

Laria Studios added any other issues should be sent to the ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ support team for fixes.

‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ has been a huge hit for the developer, with more than 800,000 players jumping into the game after its mid-week launch.

It is currently the highest rated release of the year, knocking ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ from its No1 spot on Metacritic.

But the developer landed in trouble when it was found that none of the Brazilian Portuguese translators who worked on more than one million words of story were credited.

Only the executives of Altagram Group were seen in the list and the developer admitted it was a mistake.

It said in a statement: “This was all Altagram Group. As soon as we were made aware, we took steps with Altagram to remedy this immediately.”