Andy Taylor says "cancer just drags you down into the darkness".

The Duran Duran star was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer eight years ago and was too ill to attend the band's Rock Roll Hall Fame induction ceremony last year but Andy revealed he is feeling better and wants to get back to work.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I had to get in very good shape to have this treatment, so I really took care of myself in a different way.

"And then after the first round of treatment, I said, 'If I'm OK and you guys say I'm OK and you do your blood tests and that, is it OK to start work again? Sort of light work, to get out?'

"I don't want to be a patient stuck here, I want to be a working patient.

"A little beacon of hope because this stuff just drags you... cancer just drags you down into the darkness and your family, and I can work as a patient."

Andy, 62, also explained that although he has been dealing with prostate cancer for eight years, things took a turn for the worse last year.

He said: "I wasn't there [at the Rock Roll Hall of Fame ceremony] because I've had stage four prostate cancer for around about eight years and it caught up with me quite badly around about last September.

"As hard as I tried and all the preparation I made, when you do something like the Rock Roll Hall Fame - which is basically like getting knighted for a guitar player - you've kind of got to be on 11, you can't saunter in, and a few days and I couldn't really stand up and play.

"It was sad and I hadn't told the guys.

We've always had a very dignified - as Simon has said 'gentlemanly' kind of way with each other."

Andy previously spoke about a radical new “nuclear therapy” which he hoped would extend his life.

He told the ‘Rockonteurs’ podcast how after being diagnosed with incurable stage four metastatic prostate cancer he has gone from not expecting to live much longer to wanting to get back to full health.

Andy said: “I’m starting my nuclear therapy. I’ve been having tests and scans and all kinds of far-out science stuff… so the stage I’m at – which was stage four – like s***, basically, this therapy came into the UK only recently. It’s very, very new.

“Essentially it’s a nuclear medicine. It’s put into your body and it detects the cancer on the outside of the cells and it only hits cancer cells in your bones, which is mainly where it is with me, and zaps them. But if there’s a healthy cell next to it, it doesn’t touch it.

“So it’s not curative, but it can knock out and then it’s got to start again and from what was kind of – I’ll not even say the term they used to have on the thing – but I can get back (to) full fitness. I’ll be fine for five years.”