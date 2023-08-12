Tori Spelling says she’s making “priceless memories” with her children at their motorhome.

The 50-year-old ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress – who has children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, with her rumoured estranged husband Dean McDermott, 56 – has been spotted living in an RV with her brood since the start of August.

She took to Instagram on Thursday (10.08.23) to share a glimpse inside the home along with a carousel of images of her and her kids enjoying their new spot, which she captioned: “As long as we have each other… #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool.”

One of the snaps showed Stella and Finn standing on top of the RV with their hands in the air, while another showed Tori cuddling one of her brood.

The post is Tori’s first since it was reported in July she was staying at a $100-per-night motel, with the actress blaming the move on an “extreme” mould infestation at her Los Angeles rental home.

It has been reported Tori could have lived in a Bel-Air mansion before moving her family into the motel and motorhome.

Page Six said Bravo’s ‘Million Dollar Listing’ realtor Josh Flagg, 37, offered her his $9 million home before she made the choice to move out.

The outlet said a source claimed Tori lived at the pad for six days before she moved in the motel.

An insider said: “(At the time) she seemed surprisingly in good spirits.

“Josh offered his home to her (temporarily) while he was traveling in Europe.”

Josh has not commented on the report, but Page Six said he and Tori are “like brother and sister”.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight about Tori’s move to the motel and RV: “The mould situation (at her house) is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great.”

They added she is “doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids”, and is apparently viewing her trailer park stay “as a mini vacation rather than a living situation”.

Tori has been seen in Ventura County living in a Sunseeker E450 RV, which and features a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and living room.

After she was spotted living at a motel in July, sources said it had nothing to do with her apparent split from ‘Due South’ star Dean.

An insider told Us Weekly she had booked rooms at the humble establishment due to the ongoing mould issue in her and Dean’s marital home.

They said: “Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation.

“They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mould problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that.”

Tori said in May toxic fungus at her family home had been “slowly killing” her family for three years as she asked her fans to recommend a lawyer.