Jaime King's estranged husband Kyle Newman is concerned that Jaime "plans to abduct our minor children".

The 47-year-old filmmaker has filed a court order objecting to actress Jaime's request to take their sons James, nine, and Leo, seven, to Vietnam for a vacation, claiming he is worried she will remain there with the kids.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, he said in a court filing: "I cannot agree for Jaime to take our children to Vietnam on vacation after school starts — Vietnam is a non-Hague Convention Child Abduction Treaty country.

"I am concerned that Jaime will remain there. There is a court order, which we heavily negotiated, that does not allow for either of us to take the children to a non-Hague Treaty country.

"Jaime has already attempted to intercept our children’s passports without my knowledge or consent, which concerns me that Jaime plans to abduct our minor children.

"Vietnam is not a signatory to the Hague Convention. Based on Jaime’s conduct historically and over the last 6 months, I have a reasonable fear that she will refuse to return the children to me after their trip.

"Jaime was dishonest with me from the start regarding her intentions to travel with our children to Vietnam, and I do not consent to it."

In his court filing, Kyle also made shocking claims about Jaime drinking around the children, in violation of their current custody order.

According to The Blast, he allegedly wrote in the documents: "Jaime has repeatedly and blatantly violated multiple court orders, including child custody orders (preventing her from being intoxicated while the children are in her custody by repeatedly testing as inebriated with SoberLink, even in the morning while she had custody of the children)."

Back in 2020, Kyle filed legal documents requesting primary physical custody of the two boys.

In his original filing, Kyle wrote: "I have been the children's primary caretaker since their birth and the children have spent the large majority of 2020 in my sole custody."

Jaime's representative denied his claims that he was the primary caretaker and the actress later filed for divorce from Kyle to bring their 12-year marriage to an end.

She also denied allegations she had a “drug problem”, and accused Kyle of attempting to sabotage her career.

According to Us Weekly, she wrote in her filing: “In February of 2020, [Kyle] attempted to wreak havoc with my professional life. [He] called at least one of the executives on 'Black Summer’ after midnight demanding information about me.

“[He] had a third party call various people who worked on the show demanding that some action be taken before I ‘killed myself’ with drugs or alcohol. No one on set believed that I had an issue, because I did not (and do not.) In fact, I was on set on time every day, and always professional.”

The 'Hart of Dixie' actress also claimed to have been a victim of verbal and emotional abuse during her marriage.