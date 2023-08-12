Elon Musk is convinced that the "future is looking bright" for X.

The 52-year-old businessman bought the micro-blogging platform for $44 billion in 2022, and after making a raft of changes to the site, Elon is convinced that it's got a bright future.

He wrote online: "Great product engineering and design sessions today with the X team!

"Future is looking bright."

Elon also explained the benefit of another policy change.

The X support team initially said: "Now, even more people can get paid to post!

"We’ve lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We’ve also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10.

"Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access. (sic)"

And in response, Elon said: "This essentially means that X Premium (fka Twitter Blue) is free for accounts that generate above 5M views.

"Note, only views from verified handles count, as scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Elon recently announced a rebranding of the site.

He explained: "Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.

"The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth - like birds tweeting - but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.

"In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird. (sic)"