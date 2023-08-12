Jamie Dornan "doesn't worry" about the sexuality of his characters since his 'Fifty Shades of Grey' success.

The 41-year-old actor plays wealthy entrepreneur Christian Grey in the erotic film series but admitted that even though he has achieved great success in the role, he doesn't let it define him in terms of future roles.

Asked if he worries about perceptions from directors or fans, he told MovieWeb: "I honestly just don't think about that. If I thought about that, it would be better detrimental to everyone else around me and what we're trying to do. I can't control if other people have some sort of pre-ordained perception of me, what kind of characters that I've played, or the ones that they know of. If they can't shake off other characters that I've done before and get themselves into what they're watching, that's on them. I don't know, but it's something I certainly don't worry about often or give any thought to."

The Golden Globe Award-winning star is now starring alongside Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone' and explained how the upcoming Netflix movie was a way to "drip [his] toe" into the genre of action.

He said: "Jesus, I've done a lot of very grounded drama stuff, done some sci-fi stuff, done big, broad comedy stuff. You know, I feel like I've been lucky that I've gotten to explore all these worlds, and this is one that I simply haven't explored yet. And for that very reason, it had a big appeal to me, not only to dip my toe into it, but dip my toe into it with these people, at this level, with Gal Gadot, Tom Harper, Netflix, Skydance. Greg [Rucka and Allison Schroeder] wrote this script, it was a pretty cool entry into the world of action movies."'

'Heart of Stone' is available to stream now on Netflix.