Shanna Moakler's father has died, seven months after she lost her mother.

The 48-year-old star took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her dad John W. Moakler III and revealed she takes "solace in knowing he is with my beautiful mother" who passed away earlier this year.

Shanna shared a carousel of pictures of them together and wrote: "It's with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother.

“I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him.

"My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for. I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me. The unwavering support at times when I didn't deserve it. I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it."

News of her father's death comes just seven months after Shanna - the former wife of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker - revealed her mother Gail had died at the age of 77.

Shanna told PEOPLE: "I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences. My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be.

"As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive. More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life. I understand that this is a part of life and something that we all can actually support one another with, which is the loss of someone we love."