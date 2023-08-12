Brody Jenner won't be asking his father for parenting advice.

Brody, 39 - who recently welcomed daughter Honey with fiancée Tia Blanco - says his father was not around for him growing up and he plans to be the complete opposite with his own child.

Speaking in a new YouTube video, Brody - whose parents are Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson - said: "I think that what I’m most excited about [being a dad] is doing things differently than my father did. Growing up I didn’t have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce [now Caitlyn Jenner]. [Caitlyn] wasn’t really around for me growing up. So I think that just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I could possibly be and getting ready for the journey and just so very excited."

Brody also admitted he wasn't sure about having kids until he met Tia.

He said: "To be totally honest here, I didn’t really know if I could really have kids. I just had no idea. Going into this relationship, Tia was the absolute perfect person. She is my better half. She is the most incredible woman I’ve ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe does things the way it’s supposed to.”

Brody and Tia welcomed daughter Honey on July 29th and announced the birth a week later.

He wrote on Instagram: "We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th. Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."