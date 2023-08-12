Tiffani Thiessen: I don't fear ageing

Published
2023/08/12 19:00 (BST)

Tiffani Thiessen doesn't worry about ageing.

The 49-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Kelly Kapowski in 'Saved by the Bell' - has claimed that there are no secrets behind her youthful-looking appearance, insisting that she's "more at ease" now than she was a decade ago.

During an appearance on the 'Good Instincts' podcast, Tiffani joked: "I don’t know if it’s me just not giving a s***!"

Despite this, Tiffani acknowledges that her next birthday will be a "big" milestone.

She said: "It’s a different feeling this time around hitting a bigger, you know, a bigger birthday this time."

The actress is aware that the public expect her to "look a certain way". However, Tiffani insists that beauty expectations also need to remain "realistic".

She said: "I think people will say things, you know … and maybe expect me to look a certain way, yes, but I mean, it’s just not realistic. I can only age the way I’m going to age, right?"

Meanwhile, Tiffani previously admitted to having a family-like relationship with her 'Saved by the Bell' co-stars.

The actress also conceded that the hit TV show "had a huge impact" on her life.

Tiffani - who starred on the sitcom between 1989 and 1993 - explained to HollywoodLife: "We’re still close! It’s kind of like an odd, sort of, not related, but brotherly-sisterly kind of thing. We spent a lot of time together in very informative years that had a huge impact in my life."

Despite this, the show's stars were forced to remain apart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said during the health crisis: "I’m still close with Mark-Paul [Gosselaar]. I talk to Elizabeth [Berkley] and Mario [Lopez]. Of course, I haven’t seen anybody in a while."

© BANG Media International

tiffanithiessen

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended