Tulisa thinks she's been the victim of "classism".

The 35-year-old singer shot to fame as part of the hip-hop group N-Dubz - but Tulisa believes they've always received some unfair treatment.

The chart-topping star told the Guardian newspaper: "I’ve definitely been a victim of classism.

"I think where I come from [Camden] and the sort of energy that N-Dubz give off, means that I got way more stick than I would have done if my background had been different.

"But it does feel like things are changing. People feel more sensitive now, which is great for me."

Tulisa admits that her experience of fame has been an "emotional rollercoaster".

The London-born star shared: "I expected fame to be glorious and there are parts of it that are still amazing to this day. But I think the kind of fame that you experience depends on what sort of character you are, how out there your personal life is.

"It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for me, but I wouldn’t change any of it."

Tulisa is determined to retain an optimistic outlook, having been through so many ups and downs in her life.

She said: "Rather than focus on how much darkness there is in the world, I focus on how much goodness there is. I’ve found love in a very small circle of friends and the family I’ve chosen. I didn’t realise how much I valued that love until I found it."

Despite this, Tulisa actually hopes to disappear from the spotlight by the time she hits her 40s.

The 'Young' hitmaker ultimately wants to enjoy a "peaceful and happy" life.

She said: "By the time I’m in my 40s I’m hoping to be out of this game.

"I’m looking to invest in property. I just want to live as peaceful and happy a life as possible, surrounded by peaceful, happy people who I love and who love me. That’s all I ask."