Elon Musk is hoping to fight Mark Zuckerberg in Rome.

The billionaire businessman has revealed via X - which was previously known as Twitter - that he's been in contact with the Italian government about fighting the managing director of Facebook in the Eternal City.

Elon, 52, wrote online: "The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).

"Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.

"I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.

"Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy

"And all proceeds go to veterans

"And pediatric hospitals in Italy (sic)"

Earlier this month, UFC boss Dana White claimed that a proposed fight between the business rivals could generate as much as $1 billion.

Dana, 54, is convinced that the fight could actually become one of the biggest one-off events in sports history.

During an appearance on the 'Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson' podcast, Dana said: "It's real. They do want to fight.

"It’s real ... It’s funny because we were talking about the Colosseum for that fight and I actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture’s team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen. We’re talking."

Dana is convinced that the fight would generate an enormous amount of money.

He said: "I think this thing does a billion dollars in revenue. A billion dollars."

Prior to that, Elon promised to donate the proceeds to military veterans.

He wrote on X: "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.

"All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. (sic)"