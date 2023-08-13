An academic has warned the US government that it's walking a fine line with its attitude towards Chinese technology.

The US is set to ban American investment in some areas of China's high-tech sector, and Bauerle Danzman - a professor of international studies at Indiana University - has now warned that the approach could hurt the US in the long term.

Danzman told the BBC: "Whether this is good or bad is going to depend on implementation.

"The US government has to be very careful not to allow this to expand and expand and it needs to find ways to have some amount of exchange of information in ways that don't challenge national security so that we're not cutting ourselves off from opportunities for new scientific discoveries."

The US government previously banned tech companies that receive federal funding from building "advanced technology" facilities in China.

Gina Raimondo, the US Commerce Secretary, said at the time: "We're going to be implementing the guardrails to ensure those who receive CHIPS funds cannot compromise national security ... they're not allowed to use this money to invest in China, they can't develop leading-edge technologies in China ... for a period of ten years.

"Companies who receive the money can only expand their mature node factories in China to serve the Chinese market."