A proposed cage fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk could generate $1 billion, according to Dana White.

The UFC boss is convinced that a fight between the Facebook chief and Elon could generate an eye-watering amount of money, suggesting that it could actually become one of the biggest one-off events in sports history.

During an appearance on the 'Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson' podcast, Dana said: "It's real. They do want to fight.

"It’s real ... It’s funny because we were talking about the Colosseum for that fight and I actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture’s team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen. We’re talking."

Dana is convinced that the fight would generate an enormous amount of money.

He said: "I think this thing does a billion dollars in revenue. A billion dollars."

Meanwhile, Elon recently claimed that the proposed fight will be streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The outspoken businessman - who bought X for $44 billion in 2022 and recently announced a rebrand of the platform - wrote online: "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.

"All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. (sic)"