Adele is reportedly being lined up for a guest judge role on 'Drag Race All Stars'.

The Grammy winner is a 'Drag Race' superfan and has even partied and pole danced at the LGBTQ+ venue Heaven in London's Soho.

And now, it looks like she could make an appearance on the ninth instalment of the popular spin-off of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Drag Race All Stars is coming back for a ninth series and bosses are lining up Adele to get on board.

“She is a huge fan of the show, and they know it would be a real coup to have her on as a guest judge.

“They have approached Adele about getting her involved and would love to see if she can make it a reality with her.”

Drag queen Cheryl Hole thought it was a joke when she was told Adele wanted to meet her backstage at G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event last year.

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' star had thought it was "strange" when she went to her dressing room at London's Heaven nightclub to find the area deserted and couldn't believe it when G-A-Y owner Jeremy Joseph told her there was a special guest on the way.

She told Rylan Clarke on his 'Ry-Union' podcast: "I walked up and there was no one there, and I was like, 'This is strange! Normally there are people here already, it's like quarter-past twelve', and I was like, look let's just crack on, let's just do the damn thing, and all of a sudden, I'm putting my last three nails on, and then they say 'Adele's at the back door', and I'm like 'What?', they're like, 'THE Adele is here', and I was like, 'Nah, I don't believe you, you're just trying to pull my leg Jeremy'.

"Then all of a sudden, you know the voice, you can't mistake that voice... I just hear 'Hello Babes!!', this cackling coming round the corner, and I went 'F***, F***, F***, F***, F***', I could not believe it."

Adele went on stage with Cheryl and even climbed on the poll for the stunned crowd.

And the 29-year-old drag star admitted she is going to "sell" the moment forever to help her own career.

She added: "I'm going to put that on every poster that I've got and sell that until the end of time, I mean I have hugged and shared a stage with Adele, and I sang her song! Not with her but I sang it to her!"