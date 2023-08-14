George Harrison's mother felt "disgusted" by screaming Beatles fans.

Louise Harrison opened up about the Beatlemania craze that swelled around her son's band in the 1960s in a letter written to a teenage fan named Janet Gray in which she admitted she shocked by the hysteria and confessed audience members at Beatles gigs made her "feel ashamed" to be female.

In the 1963 note, Louise wrote: "Last Wednesday I went to Manchester and I was really disgusted at the way the so-called fans just screamed right through the whole of the Beatles act. Nobody with any sense would pay and queue for a ticket just to stand on a seat and scream and not hear one sound from the stage. I was really ashamed I was a female."

The letter is one 25 written by Louise Harrison which are being put up for sale later this month.

The notes show she regularly replied to Beatles fans who wrote to her, and they show her doling out advice to Janet and urging her to try to get along with her own mother.

Louise also wrote to Janet referencing George's 1964 car accident in London and telling her not to believe rumours about his bandmate - Sir Paul McCartney.

She told the youngster: "Dear Janet, this will have to be short. George was home for two days, or rather nights – out all day rehearsing at Blackpool. George was not hurt Thank God in crash. Oh I’m surprised at you believing rot about Paul. What on earth makes you believed it, I don’t. You seem to be having a good time eh! I want to get away this weekend. I must close now for shopping. Love Louise Harrison."

Later that year in another note to Janet, Louise described her son as being "very thin but okay" after coming home from his work with the band.

The letters will be sold off at the annual Liverpool Beatles Auction on 26 August.