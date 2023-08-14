Steven Bartlett has invested in health and wellness company Until.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur is known for having founded the Social Chain company and appears on ITV's 'Dragon's Den' but has now joined UNTIL marketing co-founder following his latest investment into a sector.

In a statement, he said: "As an entrepreneur, I have become increasingly obsessed with my health and wellness. Without our physical and mental health in good shape, we have nothing. Yet the health and wellness market is broken. When I heard about this, I not only believed, I knew that there must be a better way. That’s why I’ve joined forces with UNTIL – this disruptive solution rebalances the scales and puts healthcare and wellness professionals first. I believe in that vision and more importantly, the people behind it. There hasn’t been a fair option, until now, and I’m extremely proud to be joining a business that will change the health and wellness landscape forever."

Vishal Amin, Co-Founder and CEO at UNTIL explained that the TV star shares the company's hard-working mantra as he insisted it is time for "change" in the industry.

He said: “Steven shares UNTIL’s mission to champion the hard-working entrepreneurs in this industry. They have been overlooked for too long, and it is time for change. UNTIL is determined to spearhead that change, and we are confident that with Steven’s investment and personal involvement as marketing co-founder, we will catapult this business to new heights