Emily Ratajkowski grew up idolizing Victoria’s Secret Angels Gisele Bundchen, Candace Swanepoel and Adriana Lima.

The 32-year-old model - who was first catapulted to international fame as one of the naked dancers in Robin Thicke’s music video ‘Blurred Lines’ in 2013 - has been selected as one of the models in 'The Icon by Victoria's Secret' collection campaign, which is showcasing the lingerie company's new Push-Up Demi Bra.

Emily admits it is a dream come true to be following in the footsteps of the legendary VS models who came before her.

In an interview with Popsugar, she said: "I grew up looking at images of Gisele, Candace, and Adriana so it's simply surreal to be included in a campaign next to them.

"Those women were larger than life to me — they still are in many ways — and that's what it means to be iconic. Their beauty and the images they've produced with incredible photographers and designers and teams were and are so artful. They represent so much.”

In 2021, Victoria’s Secret underwent a massive rebrand after it was criticised for its lack of diversity and inclusivity and promoting unattainable beauty standards.

Emrata is proud to be "a part of the evolution" of the brand and the Icon campaign, which features Adut Akech, Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, Gisele, Campbell, Adriana, Candice and Sui He

She said: "It's exciting to be a part of the evolution of VS and to work with their very lovely team. I especially like the art direction behind this particular project. The women look so beautiful and strong in these portraits.

"I had never worked with VS prior to this campaign but I think the casting is unique and represents such a beautiful range of strong women."