WhatsApp Web is introducing a screen lock.

The desktop version of the instant messaging platform tested out the security feature for a limited number of Beta users last year but has now announced that the upgrade will be released once again to those who have joined the Beta programme.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said: "Last year, we shared an article regarding the screen lock option, a feature for WhatsApp Desktop beta. With this feature, it would have been possible to protect the app from unauthorized access with a password. When we announced this feature, it was under development so it was not ready for beta testers. However, after a long time of testing, WhatsApp is now releasing this feature to some beta testers that use the latest version of WhatsApp Web and joined the official beta program!"

The post went on to instruct users on how to find out if the feature is available to them and explained the importance of enabling it if they are able to do so.

The post continued: "o discover if this feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, just open WhatsApp Settings Privacy. In case the feature is available to your account, you should see a screen lock entry point here. When enabled, you will have to enter a password to unlock WhatsApp Web. In this screen, it’s also possible to configure this feature by choosing when the user should be prompted with the password. If you forget the password, you need to log out of WhatsApp Web and log into again by scanning the QR code.

"Using the screen lock feature on WhatsApp Web offers an advantage in terms of privacy. When you enable this feature, it ensures that even if someone gains access to your computer while you’re away, they won’t be able to access your WhatsApp chats and messages without entering the password. In addition, push notifications will not appear when the screen is locked. In our opinion, this definitely helps users maintain the confidentiality of their conversations by enhancing privacy and preventing unauthorized users from viewing their personal information.