YouTube is cracking down on the use of ad-blocker software.

The Google-owned video-sharing website generates revenue by issuing tailored ads to users before showing them their chosen content and has now reminded its millions of users that the use of external ad-blocking software is not permitted and suggested they sign up for their YouTube Premium plan to get ad-free access.

In a pop-up reminder, YouTube said: "Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Video playback will be blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled. Ads allow YouTube to be used by billions worldwide at no charge. You can go ad-free with YouTube Premium, and creators can still get paid from your subscription."

YouTube premium starts at $13.99 a month for individual subscriptions but also offers family-based and student plans, with benefits other than accessing videos without adverts including the ability to play YouTube videos over other apps as well as in the background.