'Forza Motorsport' won't have the splitscreen function, or the option to spectate and race with AI upon its launch.

Turn 10's creative director Chris Esaki has confirmed the features that won't be immediately available when the soft reboot of the sim racing video game lands on October 10 for Windows and Xbox Series X/S.

Speaking during a recent Forza Monthly livestream, Esaki explained: "Having players come into a Feature Multiplayer event, and taking players slots, and then spectating, it's not really the racing that we had intended.

"Similarly, racing with AI in Feature Multiplayer, with all its potential impacts on your safety rating, also didn't make a whole lot of sense to have.

"And since we're on the topic of some legacy features that aren't in at launch, our heavy investment in pushing our new graphical features and our complete overhaul of the rendering engine unfortunately made splitscreen really difficult to implement, and it's also not going to be in for launch."

'Forza Motorsport' will include Blind Driving Assists.

Turn 10 recently declared that the reboot of the simulation video game will be their "most accessible" game yet, with BDA providing audio cues for "players who are blind or have low vision."

Neha Chintala, gameplay and accessibility producer, spoke to Xbox Wire about the features.

The article read: “Players can listen to detailed descriptions, as well as a preview of each audio cue they will encounter on-track from within the accessibility menu.

“Once the player has familiarised themselves with the different audible information, what they represent, and how they all interact with each other, they can head to the track to try out the feature.”

What's more, the game boasts one-touch driving to “race with whatever amount and combination of inputs."

Turn 10 first announced the game at Microsoft's 2020 Xbox Games Showcase event.