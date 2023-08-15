Ashley Olsen is said to have secretly given birth to a baby boy months ago without the public knowing she was pregnant.

The ‘Our Lips are Sealed’ actress, 37, reportedly had her first child with her artist husband Louis Eisner, 35, around May in New York, according to the TMZ.

It added the couple are “ecstatic” at the new arrival, and said they have named their boy Otto.

The former ‘Full House’ star and Louis married in an intimate ceremony on 28 December 2022 at a private home in Bel Air, California.

Page Six reported around 50 people attended the ceremony, which a source told the outlet “went late”.

Ashley, who helms luxury fashion brand The Row alongside her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, has been dating Louis since 2017.

The pair are renowned for keeping their lives private and only appeared on a red carpet together for the first time in September 2021.

They attended a celebration for Young Eisner Scholars, a non-profit organisation founded by Louis’ dad, attorney Eric Eisner, who was once the president of the David Geffen music company.

Louis’ mom, Lisa Eisner, is a jewellery designer and one-time West Coast editor of Vogue.

The artist made headlines in July 2021 when he shared a rare photo of his then-girlfriend carrying a machete as they went hiking together.

Mary-Kate, meanwhile, settled her divorce from French banker Olivier Sarkozy, 54, in January 2021.

The exes married in Manhattan in November 2015, but the former actress filed for divorce in May 2020.

The Olsen twins’ sister, Elizabeth Olsen, 34, is also a film star who appears in the ‘Avengers’ films as superhero Scarlet Witch, and is married to 31-year-old musician Robbie Arnett.