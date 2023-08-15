Rumer Willis has stripped off for a nude photo to celebrate her "jiggly" postpartum body.

The 34-year-old star gave birth to baby girl Louetta - her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas - three months ago and she has candidly opened up on her feelings about her changing figure.

Sharing a nude selfie on Instagram, She wrote: "This body of mine made a human from scratch… and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face.

"She is the love of my life.

"This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s ok, more than ok it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it.

"This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday. (sic)"

Rumer explained her "body is still readjusting", but she remains "grateful" for everything it's done for her.

She continued: "I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do.

"In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn. My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou.

"They also make a fantastic pillow while we cosleep. My hips and tummy, now softer and rounder, cradle my daughter in safety, warmth, and love."

The actress noted the importance of body positivity and acknowledging the need to "embrace" her figure.

She added: "The most profound beauty I’ve ever felt in myself emerges from remembering daily, to not reject these parts of me, but just embrace and give them such deep gratitude."