Peter Jackson has hailed 'Talk To Me' as "the best, most intense horror movie" he's seen in a long time.

The 'Lord of the Rings' filmmaker - who has made waves in the genre himself with projects like 'Heavenly Creatures' and 'District 9' - has joined the likes of Jordan Peele and Ari Aster as huge fans of the innovative blockbuster.

In a statement to Ahi Films, he said: "It’s relentlessly scary and disturbing – in the best possible way.

“‘Talk To Me’ isn’t just good – it’s very very good. The best, most intense horror movie I’ve enjoyed in years.”

The film follows Mia (Sophie Wilde) as she becomes connected to the supernatural after a seance involving an embalmed hand which is meant to connect people with spirits.

Providing users are connected to the hand for no longer than 90 seconds, they will experience a drug-like high - but there are dangers involved if they stay for too long.

The Australian movie also starred Alexandra Jensen as Jade, Joe Bird as Riley, Otis Dhanji as Daniel, Miranda Otto as Sue, Zoe Terakes as Hayley and Chris Alosio as Joss.

Thankfully for Jackson and other famous fans, studio A24 recently confirmed directors Danny and Michael Philippou are working on a follow up, with Danny once again writing the script alongside Bill Hinzman.

Danny had already teased a potential sequel, admitting that he had plenty of scenes left over.

He told Deadline: "Because I was writing it for so long and we were redrafting and redrafting, you just can’t help but start writing other scenes, scenes of different people experiencing the hands, continuing on these characters’ story.

"So, there’s scenes for a sequel, yeah."