Donald Trump believes he's the victim of a political "witch hunt".

The 77-year-old billionaire and 18 others have been charged in a 41-count indictment for alleged attempts to overturn the result of the US election in 2020 - but Trump has already taken to social media to rubbish the allegations and to question the integrity of the legal process.

The businessman - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - wrote on Truth Social: "So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, “I will get Trump.” And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt! (sic)"

Trump's statement referenced a document that appeared on the Fulton County Court's website before the charges were formally announced.

In July, meanwhile, Trump claimed to be the victim of a "coordinated hoax".

The businessman took to social media to blast special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland, after being given a trial date for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and being indicted for allegedly working to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

He said on Truth Social: "Just think of it! Between Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith, and Congressional Committees, over 100 Million Dollars has been spent investigating me since I came down the escalator in Trump Tower (sic)"

Trump also slammed current president Joe Biden, and warned Republicans that "they are trying to steal the election".

Trump - who plans to run in the next US election in 2024 - wrote: "Biden is a criminal, and almost no money, by comparison, has been spent investigating him. Get smart, Republicans, they are trying to steal the Election from you! (sic)"