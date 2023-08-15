'I didn't really care for them':Aaron Taylor-Johnson snubbed 'huge' franchises as a younger actor

Published
2023/08/15 10:00 (BST)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson turned down the chance to star in "huge franchises" when he made a name for himself in Hollywood.

The 33-year-old actor was lined up for more blockbusters after featuring in movies such as 'Godzilla' and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' but snubbed them all so he could spend more time with his family and focus on indie projects.

Aaron told Esquire magazine: "There was 'Kick-Ass' and then there was 'Godzilla' and 'Avengers', and all those things lined up for me.

"But I didn't really care for them... (I was up for movies) that nobody knows about – big, huge franchises that were in play.

"(But) I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn't want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like."

The 'Bullet Train' star continued: "I would say I was probably not ready to be in that position anyway – it was too early. But yeah, I also slightly didn't give a f***."

Aaron is now set to return to the world of blockbusters with a role in the upcoming superhero flick 'Kraven the Hunter' – which is set in Sony's Spider-Man universe – and did not expect to do so.

He said: "I mean, quite honestly, I thought I'd actually been done with these sorts of movies.

"You can't step into this role, you can't step into what this franchise is, with a f****** half-a****, 'Let's see how it goes attitude.'

"You have to be mentally prepared for what could come with that. I think I'm secure in my life now to know that I'm happy to deal with that. I think I'm secure in my life now to know that I'm happy to deal with that. I don't think I was probably ready to invite that into my life earlier on."

© BANG Media International

aarontaylorjohnson

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended