Amazon is introducing a new AI tool to summarise customer reviews.

The retail giant has unveiled the new feature which will make use of generative artificial intelligence to pinpoint common themes across reviews.

While the AI will not be tasked with writing new reviews, it will analyse existing ones and provide a summary for shoppers.

In a blog post, Amazon said: "We want to make it even easier for customers to understand the common themes across reviews, and with the recent advancements in generative AI, we believe we have the technical means to address this long-standing customer need.

"Want to quickly determine what other customers are saying about a product before reading through the reviews?

"The new AI-powered feature provides a short paragraph right on the product detail page that highlights the product features and customer sentiment frequently mentioned across written reviews to help customers determine at a glance whether a product is right for them."

The feature has been initially rolled out to a number of mobile shoppers across the US.

The company added: "The AI-generated review highlights also feature key product insights and allow customers to more easily surface reviews that mention certain product attributes.

"For example, a customer looking to understand whether a product is easy to use can easily surface reviews mentioning 'ease of use' by tapping on that product attribute under the review highlights."