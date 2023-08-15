Dame Kelly Holmes has surprised London's slowest street with a much needed broadband upgrade.

The Olympic gold medallist teamed up with Community Fibre and joined the company's engineers to oversee the installation of lightning fast broadband.

It comes after reports South Park Crescent ranked as London's slowest street for broadband speeds, and is placed as the eighth slowest in the UK.

Community Fibre has found that two thirds of Brits - which amounts to 18.7 million households - aren't happy with their current provider.

It means three quarters of Brits have experienced WiFi rage over the past year.

South Park Crescent resident Tom Cochrane said: "For too long, our street has suffered from appalling internet speed from the incumbent supplier, which has been so slow it is virtually impossible to do even the most basic tasks online let alone doing streaming, gaming, or working from home.

"We were ecstatic to welcome Dame Kelly and the Community Fibre team into our home, to get 100% full fibre broadband installed.”

She joined the engineers as they connected the first three homes.

She added: "As someone who is obsessed with speed, I can only imagine the frustration residents of South Park Crescent have felt over the years with their slow internet connections.

"After talking to some of the residents who will now be receiving superfast broadband speeds, it’s clear that this new connection will have a huge impact on their lives.”

