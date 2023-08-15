Netflix is looking into the idea of bringing video games to more platforms.

The streaming giant added games to its service back in 2021 but thus far they have only been playable on mobile devices.

However, the company is now carrying out a limited beta test - currently available to certain members in the UK and Canada - to run them on select TVs and more.

In a press release this week, Mike Verdu - Netflix's vice president for games - said: "Our goal has always been to have a game for everyone, and we are working hard to meet members where they are with an accessible, smooth, and ubiquitous service.

"Today, we’re taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix — TVs, computers, and mobile.

"We are rolling out a limited beta test to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs starting today, and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks."

Night School Studio's 'Oxenfree' and gem-mining arcade gam 'Molehew's Mining Advanture' are part of the initial test.

Verdu continued: "To play our games on TV, we're introducing a controller that we already have in our hands most of the day — our phones.

"Members on PCs and Macs can play on Netflix.com with a keyboard and mouse."

The limited beta is intended to test Netflix's game streaming technology and the controller, and allow them to improve the experience "over time".

Games on TV will initially operate on devices from partners, including: Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN.

More devices will be added "on an ongoing basis".

Verdu added: "By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world.

"While we’re still very early in our games journey, we’re excited to bring joy to members with games."