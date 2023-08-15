Rick Springfield "misses" being young.

The 73-year-old rock star - who is possibly best known for his 1981 chart-topper 'Jessie's Girl' - explained that he had a "great time" being young and that making the effort to stay healthy is the best way he can continue with his career.

He told ETCanada: "It was a great time being young. I miss it. But I try and stay healthy because I can keep playing and I can keep doing everything that I want to do if I’m healthy.

"Health has always been number one for me before anything. I work out every day and I try to eat clean and mainly stay [as] positive as I can. You know, I have depression I have to deal with it but, yeah, I just love what I do. You know, and that’s part of staying vibrant, healthy, and in touch, is loving what you do."

The Grammy Award-winning star will celebrate his birthday towards the end of August and he intends to ring in the special occasion whilst he's on the road with his latest string of shows.

He added: "I will be on the road [on my birthday]. I’m not quite sure where, but yeah, I’ll be on the road, be playing, which I love to do, you know, because I love to have the audience sing ‘Happy Birthday’. We all love our birthdays, you know?

"I do [still enjoy 'Jessie's Girl'] because it’s really the, obviously not playing the song, it’s the energy that it creates in the crowd, in the audience, which is where I get my feedback and get the energy for me to perform is seeing them react to the different songs that they know.

“So yeah, that’s really where the energy comes from and why it’s possible to play this song 30,000 times and still be able to give it energy."