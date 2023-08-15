Jenna Jameson insists she hasn’t been on slimming medication.

The former Playboy model, 49, has been on a weight loss mission since she admitted to gaining 20 lbs in December 2019 after going off her keto diet for a few months, and in an apparent reference to celebrity-favourite drug Ozempic has now told fans it has nothing to do with tablets or injections amid speculation over her changing figure.

She said on her Instagram: “A lot of people are addressing my weight loss. I’m just minding my health.

“I am back (to) keto. It makes me feel the best, and I’m doing a little bit of intermittent fasting, so the weight is falling off.”

Jenna also reassured fans she is off “all medication”.

She previously documented her health struggles amid a mystery illness battle for most of 2022.

Jenna checked into a hospital when she lost her ability to walk and was initially diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in January last year.

But doctors later determined that was not the illness and continued running tests.

Jenna said a few months later she was “making strides” with the assistance of a walker, and she confirmed that she wasn’t paralysed.

She said online in April 2022: “I just cannot bear weight, so yeah, we’re still looking for a cause behind everything that’s happening, but as soon as I find out, you’ll be the first to know.

“Well, maybe not the first, but, you know, the second or third.”

By July the model told fans that she was finally able to walk again without assistance, saying: “I mean, I’m not walking perfectly but at least I’m up on my feet,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

“How cool is that? Feeling a lot better.”

The mum-of-three has also been documenting her body transformation and hasn’t shied away from sharing snaps of her slimmer frame.

She started her keto diet in March 2018 and lost 80 lbs from the low-carbohydrate regime.