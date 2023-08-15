Nelly Furtado is making a “healing” music comeback.

The Nineties star, 44, has announced she is teaming up with Justin Timberlake, 42, and Timbaland, 51, on a new song, and also revealed Justin has been in the studio with Timbaland for most of the past year working on the duo’s latest tunes.

Nelly said on Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘High Low’ podcast about a phone call she had with her two former collaborators: “We connected. There was a real healing thing that happened.

“Between the three of us – me, Timbaland and JT – we’ve all had long careers with ups and downs and to me personally, doing this song together feels very authentic and is a mini-miracle.

“It started with Tim and JT. Tim texted me like, ‘Yo, I’ve got a track for you, it’s a dance vibe, for a trio,’ and I was like, ‘You mean with JT?’ And he was like, ‘Yes’.

“Him and JT have been working on music for like a year already, separately from me, so they just had an idea and they wanted me to woman the ship a little in my direction so they could feed off that.

“We just cooked it up.

“I think energetically it’s very positive. For me, the lyrics and everything are very real to me right now.”

The trio last teamed up on the No1 single ‘Give it to Me’ in 2007.

Nelly, 44, has previously revealed her daughter Nevis, 19, made her realise she had left a musical “legacy” in the world.

She told Fault Magazine: “When it comes to my legacy, it has only started to connect in the last few years because of TikTok.

“One day, my daughter said, ‘Mum, your music is trending on TikTok.’

“I didn’t even have TikTok on my phone, and I didn’t know how to use it.

“We started making fun little videos on there.

“At the same time, I started going out and often hearing my music being played.

“I found out why the DJs were playing these old songs and discovered that people want to celebrate and have fun to my music.

“When I started in this business, people would say, “Oh, maybe I’m a one-hit wonder,” but 20 years have gone by and people still like my music.”