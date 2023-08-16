Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s nanny was reportedly killed after an elderly woman accidentally drove into a customer reception area at a car dealership.

The singer, 39, and her musician husband, 73, were left reeling when the carer for their two-year-old son Rennie died after she was struck on 9 August at a Toyota dealership in San Fernando Valley, California.

TMZ is reporting Yadira Colito was killed while waiting for her car to be serviced.

It added an 84-year-old woman drove her white Toyota RAV4 into the covered service bay driveway, with authorities at the scene apparently saying the driver mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

TMZ said Yadira was “pinned under the SUV and dragged for about 20 feet” before bystanders came together to help free her from under the car.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

Two others were also injured in the crash, but are expected to make full recoveries.

The driver has not been arrested.

Katherine has announced she had to rush home from her and her husband’s tour in Asia due to “a horrible tragedy”.

She told her Instagram followers: “Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run.

“David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family.

“Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine.”

David was still able to take the stage for the final two shows on their tour, and shortly after Katherine’ post it emerged the tragedy she was referring to was the death of their nanny.

Katherine and David married the knot in 2019 before having Rennie in 2021.

David is also the father of daughters Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, from previous relationships.