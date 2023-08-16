Angelina Jolie has hired her youngest daughter as her assistant.

The 48-year-old actress is set to produce the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of 'The Outsiders' and has taken on 15-year-old Vivienne - who she has with ex-husband Brad Pitt - as a volunteer helper in order to give the teenager some experience in the arts because she is passionate about theatre.

Referencing her late parent Marcheline Bertrand, Angelina told E! News in a statement: "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the centre of attention but in being a support to other creatives.

"She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

The 'Maleficent' actress - who also has Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne's twin brother Knox with Brad - was previously spotted watching 'The Outsiders' at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego with Vivienne.

It was revealed earlier this month that Angelina is to produce the Broadway show, which will be directed by Danya Taymor.

She said in a statement: “I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production.

“I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realised my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now.

"I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse.

"I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of 'The Outsiders' with the world.”

Further details on the production, including casting and opening dates, will be confirmed soon.