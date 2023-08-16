Tom Ford has splashed out $52 million on Jackie Kennedy Onassis' childhood home.

The 61-year-old fashion designer - who recently sold his eponymous fashion label to Estée Lauder Cos. in a deal valued at around $2.8 billion - recently bought the Hamptons home from media producer David Zander, according to The Robb Report.

The house sits on seven acres of land, just blocks from the Atlantic ocean and was originally listed for $55 million.

It was designed by architect Arthur C. Jackson and completed in 1917 and includes an eight-bedroom main home featuring tall casement windows, beamed ceilings.

The compound also includes a two-bedroom guesthouse, caretaker’s cottage, pool house and three-car garage with a workshop, along with a flower meadow.

Zander bought the property from retail executive Reed Krakoff and his wife Delphine for $24 million in 2018.

He made substantial renovations during his five years of ownership, including revamping the interiors and rebuilding parts of the exterior.

He previously told The Wall Street Journal: "Every time I think there’s a spot in the house that I love the most, I go and sit somewhere else and I love that the most."

Back in the 1920s, the property was known as Lasata—a Native American word meaning “Place of Peace”—and owned by the former First Lady’s paternal grandfather John Vernou Bouvier Jr.

The home is believed to be where Onassis would often spend her summers as a child.