Stevie Nicks felt like a "ghost watching [her] own story" while streaming 'Daisy Jones and the Six'.

The 75-year-old singer's band Fleetwood Mac were the inspiration for the novel the Prime Video series was based on, and she admitted she grew "very emotional" watching Riley Keough portray the titular character and the ups and downs she herself went through.

Sharing a photo of the cast on stage in character, Stevie wrote on Instagram: “Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.

"It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.

"It was very emotional for me."

The series was released in March and the 'Edge of Seventeen' hitmaker expressed her regret that late bandmate Christine McVie - who died in November - didn't get to see it.

She added: "I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it."

Despite the limited series seemingly tying up loose ends in the finale, Stevie would like to see a second series.

She concluded: "Hopefully it will continue..."

Reese Witherspoon, who produced the series through her Hello Sunshine company, was blown away by the rocker's praise.

She commented:"Oh my stars , Stevie !! This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!”

The cast of the show were also stunned by the post.

Riley shared a string of heart eye, shocked face and prayer emojis, while Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse both offered heart emojis.

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid previously confirmed her 'Daisy Jones + The Six' novel was inspired by the love split Stevie and her bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, particularly their 1997 performance of 'Landslide' and their break-up ballad 'Silver Springs'.

She wrote: "When I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing ‘Landslide.’ How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them.

“I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh."