JoJo Siwa "cannot wait" to have children.

The 20-year-old star - who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021 - has wanted to be a mother since she was just 12 years old and not only does she want to have "so many" babies, she thinks she'll start her family relatively "early" in life.

Speaking to Raven-Symone and her wife Miranda Maday on their podcast 'The Best Podcast Ever', she said: "On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies.

"I want to have so many!

"I can't wait! I feel like I'll have kids pretty early.

"But obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process."

Asked if she wants to carry her babies, rather than adopt or use a surrogate, JoJo confirmed: "I do."

But first, the 'Dancing With the Stars' runner-up has a major career goal she wants to hit, performing the Super Bowl halftime show.

Discussing her dreams, she said: "My dream, dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance. When I do that, then I'll retire and have babies."

JoJo admitted she "craves" being in a relationship and has taken a different approach to dating now after her previous romances with the likes of TikTok stars Avery Cyrus and Katie Mills failed to work out.

She gushed about Raven and Miranda's marriage: "I just fantasise about having it for myself, like it's all I want.

"I'm such a lover, and I don't have somebody to love, and I crave it so much.

"I found myself just being attracted to the first thing and being really OK with the first thing and not having any sort of standards. I've been better about it, but I just want it so bad."