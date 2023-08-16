Natasha Hamilton has given birth.

The 41-year-old Atomic Kitten star and her husband Charles Gay welcomed daughter Kitty Iris Gay on Monday (14.08.23).

Natasha shared a black and white picture of Charles carrying the tot home from the hospital and wrote: "I cannot put in to words how we feel right now. Our family is complete. Kitty Iris Gay - 14/08/23.

"We couldn't be any happier. Welcome to the world baby girl."

Kitty is Natasha's fifth baby and she revealed Charles could not believe how relaxed she was throughout the pregnancy.

Natasha told OK! magazine: "I’ve had an amazing pregnancy. It’s been very laid-back and has brought about a new calmness. My husband can’t believe how Zen I’ve been!

“I think being in a really happy place in my life and marriage has helped. When I was younger, things were a lot more chaotic.

"This time it’s been a beautiful experience right the way through and I’d say my most enjoyable pregnancy of them all.”

Natasha has kids Josh, 20, Harry, 18, Alfie, 13, and eight-year-old Ella from previous relationships but Kitty is her first with fashion brand director Charles, 37.

The pair started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in Italy two years ago.

Speaking to OK! about Kitty's name, she said: "We’re going to call her Kitty Iris Gay. Kitty has nothing to do with the band! My grandmother was Kitty and Charles’s grandmother was Iris and we just loved those names together.

“They’re quite old-fashioned but there’s also a newness to them – they’re unusual and so cute.

“Also, Ella is Ella Rose and I liked that both girls would have flowers as their middle names. When we came up with KittyIris, we didn’t even consider anything else.”