'Batman: Arkham Trilogy' is coming out on October 13.

Warner Bros. Games and DC has previously confirmed the Rocksteady Studios trio - 'Arkham Asylum', 'Arkham City' and 'Arkham Night' - will drop on the Nintendo console this autumn with the new versions being developed by Turn Me Up Games.

And now, we have new artwork and an official date locked in.

A post on X - formerly Twitter - alongside the art designed by Christain Ward announced: "Experience Gotham City in a whole new way when the #ArkhamTrilogy comes to Nintendo Switch on October 13th!

"Special thanks to @cjwardart for this amazing piece celebrating our Dark Knight."

The titles will also come complete with all previously released DLC from all three games.

A new gameplay trailer was unveiled during June 2023 Nintendo Direct broadcast.

The listing on the Nintendo store page read: "Become Gotham City’s ultimate protector across the iconic 'Batman: Arkham Trilogy'.

"Face off against notorious DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, and more in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

"Step into the shadows of Batman: Arkham City’s open world, the new maximum security “home” for thugs, gangsters, and insane criminal masterminds.

"In Batman: Arkham Knight, tear through the streets of Gotham and take on the ultimate threat in the trilogy’s epic conclusion.

"Experience critically acclaimed gameplay and AAA original storytelling across all 3 games, PLUS all DLC, in one complete package."

The first game was originally released in 2009 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 before dropping on PS4 and PC, with its sequel following two years later and the third title coming in 2015.