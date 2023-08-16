Prince William has led the celebrations as England's Lionesses reached their first ever World Cup Final.

The Prince of Wales - who is the president of the Football Association - took to Twitter to share his joy, just minutes after the footballers stormed into the final with a stunning 3-1 victory over hosts Australia.

He wrote: "What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses - on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.W."

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo propelled the team into Sunday's (20.08.23) final, where they will take on Spain.

The match comes just over a year after England won Euro 2022 by beating Germany.

England player Lucy Bronze told the BBC: "This is the one thing I've always wanted, to be in the final of a World Cup and after two times of getting such disappointment, I honestly can't believe it."

When asked what manager Sarina Wiegman said, Bronze explained: "We played the game how we wanted to, we were resilient, determined, I couldn't hear much else she was saying to be honest! We knew the crowd were going to be crazy tonight and she was saying about silencing them and I feel like we did that at the end after the third goal."

Before the game, David Beckham and his daughter Harper were among those who sent messages of support.

David said in a video message: "Hey girls, I just wanted to say wow, what a tournament it's been so far. It's been so much fun to watch and we're all so proud as a nation of what you've achieved already.

"But seeing you girls play as a team, it's been really incredible. So continue to do so, good luck in this next game, and just know that our whole nation is behind you as always and good luck."

Harper, 12, joined in saying: "Good luck, Lionesses!" before David added: "There's Harper. Keep inspiring these girls because it's incredible to watch and I'm very, very happy that you're doing it for this one. Good luck, girls."