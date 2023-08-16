Professor Green is trying to raise awareness of data poverty with the help of Three UK.

The ‘I Need You Tonight’ hitmaker has joined forces with the telecoms giant to increase access for low-income families, and he admits that much he's become more aware of the issue since he welcomed his two-year-old son Slimane with his wife Karima McAdams.

The 39-year-old rapper said: "When I became a father, I found out that phones become your second or third pair of hands. They are an amazing source of information, advice and connect you to your support network when you need it most."

Professor Green - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - dubbed smartphones “amazing tools” for parents.

However, he knows it's an expensive resource for a lot of people so is “proud to back” the telecoms giant’s 2,000,000 GB donation.

He added: "Phones are amazing tools but even more so when you’re a new parent.

"They are a direct line to gran when you’re in an emergency, they are a vital research tool when the little one is feeling ill or the source of much-needed entertainment for you and the kid, while you’re on the move.

"All the things you took for granted about your phone before, suddenly become a blessing as a parent. That’s why it’s so important to help people that need to be connected, like new parents, get connected. As a father, I’m proud to back the latest Three UK pledge with Good Things Foundation that will help people get online."

Meanwhile, Aislinn O’Connor, the director of marketing at Three UK, has underlined the importance of the campaign.

Aislinn said: "At Three, we know the important role connectivity plays in our customers’ lives. As the research we commissioned shows, this role becomes even more important after you’ve had a child. Your phone becomes a critical support tool to your family, playing the role of entertainer, doctor, connector and much more in everyday life.

"Through our pledge of two million gigabytes of data to Good Things Foundation, we’ll ensure people across the country get online and in doing so, that thousands of parents are able to use connectivity as a helping hand in their new family."