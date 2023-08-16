Emma Stone says the 'Poor Things' intimacy coordinator changed the entire energy of the set.

The 34-year-old actress worked with intimacy coordinator Elle McAlpine on her upcoming movie and Emma could not believe the difference she made.

According to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, Emma said: "I felt really comfortable. I was like, 'I think I'll be fine. I won't need to talk to the intimacy coordinator that much'.

"I couldn't have been more wrong. She was so gentle and passionate.

"She was so helpful. It changed the entire energy of the set, and the feeling of safety."

Meanwhile, actor Aidan Turner also recently praised the trend of having intimacy coordinators on set, saying they make sex scenes much less "awkward".

He told Metro.co.uk: "It’s just a few years ago when it wouldn’t be commonplace to have an intimacy coordinator on set. And then a few years before that, I mean, the term wasn’t even known.

"It was awkward in some moments. Not always, but directors, I found in my experience, weren’t always great at doing that."

The 'Hobbit' star went on claim that, in the past, actors were left to their own devices when it came to filming intimate scenes but insisted that for his recent project 'Fifteen-Love', an intimacy coordinator was "absolutely" necessary.

He added: "They had the rough parameters of what they want, but then would slowly Homer Simpson back into the bush and disappear a little bit and then you’re left with just the two actors going, 'Okay, let’s figure this out. But in our story here, absolutely, we needed somebody.'

‘To have the scene do what it’s supposed to do, and not just a generic thing, whatever the intimacy of the scene is, to try and achieve that creatively with the intimacy coordinator you can really get into the depths of that with that physical movement."