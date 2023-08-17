Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has been spotted hauling boxes boxes bulging with clothes and shoes into a storage unit.

‘The Bodyguard’ actor, 68, recently won his battle to have his handbag designer ex-partner Christine Baumgartner, 49, to move out of their $145 million estate in California after she filed for divorce, and it appears she is now having to cope with a more humble life.

Since she was ejected amid her brutal divorce with the actor from their mansion compound she has been living in a $35,000-a-month rental home in Santa Barbara.

MailOnline has now carried photos of Christine hefting heavy plastic cartons to and from her trunk in Carpinteria, California.

Her containers included clothing, shoes and hangers and other belongings from her storage unit and the outlet said she got help from a friend while moving her things on 15 August.

Christine’s rental has four bedrooms includes a swimming pool.

She was recently said to be hoping ‘The Bodyguard’ actor Kevin will end his alleged “silent treatment” towards her.

A source told DailyMail.com: “Christine said she feels like the weight of the world has finally been lifted now that she’s moved out.

“She said she wouldn't be surprised if Kevin had the staff keeping tabs on her while she was packing up.

“She still doesn’t understand why Kevin had to drag her name through the mud and make what could have been rather easy, painfully difficult.”

The insider added ‘Yellowstone’ actor Kevin and Christine have had no verbal contact “in months” and have only been communicating through their lawyers, leaving her upset.

They said: “Christine hopes that will one day end so they can establish some sort of amicable relationship for the sake of the kids.

“She said the silent treatment is ineffective and childish and that Kevin needs to lighten up, especially now that he has the house.”

Another source had told the outlet she “wouldn’t be surprised if Kevin had her escorted off the property by police” if she hadn’t moved out of their mansion compound.

A judge ruled in July Christine must confer with Kevin before taking any property from their estate.

The former couple initially tied the knot in 2004, with Christine filing for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences on 1 May after 18 years of marriage.

Christine was last month reported to be asking a judge to snub the actor’s bid to force her to pay $100,000 of his legal fees as their divorce fight grows even more bitter.

Entertainment Tonight said a court filing showed Christine – who has children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Kevin – is arguing the actor would not have racked up the heavy fees if he had not launched a bid to have her kicked out of their California estate in the wake of their split.