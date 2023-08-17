Ed Sheeran doesn't think he has the "pizzazz" to perform at the Super Bowl.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker insisted playing the iconic Halftime Show - with previous acts included the likes of Michael Jackson, Prince, Rihanna and Beyonce - is "an American thing" which doesn't really suit his stripped down style.

He told 'Andy Cohen's Deep and Shallow Podcast': "I don't have pizzazz. You watch Prince, you watch Michael Jackson, you watch Katy Perry, you watch Lady Gaga, you watch Rihanna, you watch Beyoncé, like, all of these amazing performers — I'm just not that.

"I'm not gonna have dancers on stage. I'm not gonna have fireworks and blah blah... I just can’t, that’s not me.

“I don’t think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either.”

The 32-year-old singer joked he "could wear sparkles for it", but insisted he would only really consider it "as a guest".

There were once talks about him coming out as part of someone else's show, but it didn't come to fruition.

He added: "There was a conversation a while ago, I think it was when Coldplay was doing it, of me going on to play ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

"I think that would be the only way that I would do it, is if I was joining someone else.”

The singer songwriter proved he is a team player after putting in a shift at a LEGO store in Minnesota over the weekend before his shown at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

he spent the day working as a "brick specialist" at a shop in the city's Mall of America and was seen wearing the uniform of a blue T-shirt and yellow apron complete with a name badge.

In a clip posted on Instagram, Ed explained: "Right, I'm here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my LEGO outfit on. I'm going to be a brick specialist at the Lego store and play [his song] 'Lego House'."

During his shift, Ed helped young customers shop for LEGO, joined in building some toys and even handed out some boxed sets as well as signing autographs and posing for pictures.

After finishing up, he went out into the mall to perform his track 'Lego House' for thrilled shoppers.

Speaking afterwards, Ed said: "That was super fun. I've got a bunch of these 'Autumn Is Coming' minifigures and I'm going to be giving them out at the gig. See you in a bit."