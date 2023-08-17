Britney Spears is said to have hired divorce lawyer to the stars Laura Wasser following her split from Sam Asghari.

The 41-year-old singer has enlisted attorney Laura - whose celebrity client list has included the likes of Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp and Kevin Costner - to be part of her legal team, after she and Sam reportedly went their separate ways following a 14-month union.

It has been claimed that model and actor Sam, 29, is looking into potentially changing the terms of the prenuptial agreement they both signed before tying the knot.

An insider alleged to The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that the 'Family Business' star is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid".

However, a source close to Britney told DailyMail.com that the claims are "absurd".

The source told the publication: "[These claims] are absurd and there is no way her attorney, a former federal prosecutor, would ever let anyone ever extort Britney Spears."

Britney has worked with Laura before, after hiring her to battle her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45, for custody over their sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.

She was ordered to pay $20,000 in child support at the time, which Laura said Britney felt "great" about. Kevin now has full custody of their sons.

Britney and Sam's break up was first reported on Monday (16.08.23), with the split said to have come after the budding actor confronted her over rumours she had been unfaithful.

A source with "direct knowledge" of the couple’s alleged break-up told TMZ that Sam has moved out of their mansion, and added: "It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

Britney and Sam haven’t commented on the report.