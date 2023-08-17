Ava Phillippe loves to wear heels because she is short.

Although the 23-year-old daughter of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon usually prefers to dress for comfort, she will make an exception for shoes that help her to look taller.

She told WWD: "What really influences my personal style is wearability [and] comfort. I am a short person, so I do love a heel, but, aside from that, I really like to wear things that are fit to my environment and fit to me and that I feel good in.

“I feel like beauty comes from within, so whatever I feel on the inside, if I feel comfortable, if I feel good about myself, then it’s gonna come to the inside."

Back in 2021, Ava landed her first ever beauty campaign when she was tasked with promoting Pat McGrath Labs' limited-edition 'Bridgerton' collection.

And, she was approached by the make-up artist and brand founder herself, via Instagram DM.

Ava previously told PEOPLE: ""I was like ...Pat McGrath is DMing me? Huh? I have such admiration for her. And for her to even reach out to me or think of me was flattering.

"We all knew what we were doing and we wanted to make it perfect. The team has such a commitment to detail and to creatively making it the best it can be. And problem solving and collaborating and being kind and friendly all in the process, even in the frenzy. Just to be a part of it in general is so special.

"The first person I told was probably my mom. Just because I was like, 'Mom, I'm going to be going to New York,'. She did not give advice per se. She did want to make sure that I was going to be safe and that everything was accounted for and that I was going to be treated as well as possible. And I felt good about it. And I checked all those boxes and she said, 'Go have fun.'"