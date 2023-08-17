Artificial intelligence (AI) caught 297 drivers committing offences in three days in Cornwall.

A camera powered by AI technology caught nearly 300 people breaking the law behind the wheel of a car - either using mobile phones or not wearing seatbelts - near the town of Launceston in south-west England.

The images captured by the technology were reviewed by a human, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

The systems deployed several cameras with high shutter speeds, infrared flash, lenses, and a filtering system to capture clear images of cars driving by.

The footage was then looked at by the software and flagged as likely to highlight evidence of a crime before being passed on to a person to verify.

The authorities - who are trying out the system - said that if an offence had been accurately spotted, the driver would be then sent a warning or notice of intended prosecution via post.

In the first 72 hours of the trial, 117 mobile phone offences and 180 seatbelt offences were uncovered.

This comes after Zero South West carried out a 15-day trial of a bigger vehicle system in partnership with Acusensus in 2022, which captured 590 seatbelt and 45 mobile phone offences.

Adrian Leisk, a police officer with the force, told BBC News: "When we trialled this technology last year, we were disappointed by the number of drivers detected not wearing seatbelts.

"The early results from our latest deployment show that there is also a problem with mobile phone use behind the wheel, which is both dangerous and illegal.

"We are employing this new technology to send a clear message to anyone who continues to use their phone behind the wheel - you will get caught."