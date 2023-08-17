Twitter accused of delaying links to sites disliked by Elon Musk

2023/08/17 12:00 (BST)

Twitter has been accused of delaying links to certain websites.

The micro-blogging app - which recently rebranded to X - has been accused of "throttling" access to websites that owner Elon Musk has expressed a dislike for, such as the New York Times, Instagram and Bluesky.

Along with a graphic showing the alleged issue, Matt Woolf, a data scientist at Buzzfeed, posted: "Twitter/X is throttling link clicks to the @nytimes website by causing a 5 second delay during the redirect. (sic)"

According to the Guardian newspaper - which has reached out to X for comment - the delay is only happening on links with t.co, a method that adapts links posted to Twitter. But according to those monitoring the issue, it had stopped happening by Tuesday (15.08.23).

Elon - who purchased the social media giant for $44 billion in October 2022 - has often been outspoken about certain online news outlets over recent months.

In April, he dubbed outlets like the BBC and NPR as “state-affiliated media”, which was roundly condemned by their staff and internal management.

Following the move, NPR - who receive roughly one percent of their funding from the US government - removed their account and have not posted since April.

During the same month, the Tesla CEO’s new venture began labelling links to Substack, a popular newsletter platform, as “unsafe” after they rolled out a feature called ‘Substack Notes,’ which offered a text-based micro-blogging service.

More recently, Elon took aim at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation after they minimised their presence on his site and published a critical story.

The 52-year-old billionaire posted: "Well of course they prefer censorship-friendly social media. The Australian public does not."

