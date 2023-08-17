'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III' will be the "largest Zombies offering to date".

Developer Activision teased that all of the games in the franchise have been building to this one.

A new blog post teased: “Each title release represents an epic experience that stands on its own in terms of unique gameplay and innovation. Modern Warfare 3, however, pays off what the previous titles have set up."

The update added: “Did someone say Zombies? More information coming soon on the new Modern Warfare Zombies: The largest Zombies offering to date."

Further to this, it was announced that players can expect "new Open Combat missions in Campaign; new Combat Vests and Perk system for customising your Multiplayer Operator; new Tac-Stance movement; new After-Market Parts for unparalleled Gunsmith customisation and more."

This week also the maps available on launch unveiled.

On day one of 'Modern Warfare III', iconic maps from 'Modern Warfare II' will be released as remastered versions.

Every map from 'Modern Warfare II' has been updated for the upcoming title, including Terminal, Rust, Underpass and Afghan.

More news is expected ahead of the title's release on November 10.