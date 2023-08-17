Megadeth and Wargaming have joined forces on the "multi-product musical in-game event", Wargaming Metal Fest.

There will be various Megadeth-themed content as part of 'World of Tanks Modern Armor', 'World of Tanks Blitz', 'World of Warships', and 'World of Warships: Legends', with the big kick-off on August 28.

Fans of the thrash metal legends can expect voiceovers from frontman Dave Mustaine, as well as James Lomenzo, Dirk Verbeuren, and Kiko Loureiro.

They can also expect "Megadeth-branded in-game items such as tanks and warships, in-game missions and quests, integrated songs, and much more!"

The band's mascot, Vic Rattlehead, is set to make his debut appearance in video games with "a stunning 3D representation and unique voiceover."

Mustaine said: "This is the first time our images have been immortalized in video games! Moreover, our mascot has unleashed its own roaring voice, adding even more metal mayhem to the games. We've laid down over 350 mind-melting voice lines, and players will feel the thunder as we command during the battles. We have tanks, we have warships, and we are ready for Wargaming Metal Fest!"

From August 29 and September 25, 'World of Tanks Modern Armor' will see players complete challenges to unlock Megadeth rewards, such as two new tanks inspired by the albums 'Peace Sells…but Who’s Buying?' and 'The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead!'.

Tankers will enjoy two Megadeth songs ('Soldier On!' and 'Peace Sells') in the Garage if they own the Megadeth tanks, "fuelling the adrenaline of battles with pure rock power."

From August 29 to September 3, 'World of Tanks Blitz' will bring "a dedicated Megadeth quest, offering exclusive prizes such as static and animated camos inspired by various Megadeth album covers, a unique tank skin inspired by the 'Peace Sells…but Who’s Buying?' album for the Chieftain Mk. 6, avatars, and collectible items. An exact replica of Dave Mustaine's guitar will create a special atmosphere in the Hangar, as players dive into thrilling metal-infused battles."

'World of Warships PC' (August 28 to September 13) will see players "engaged in special missions to obtain exclusive Commanders! Dave Mustaine will be immortalised as a ship Commander with an original voiceover, and Vic Rattlehead will also join the fray, issuing orders with a menacing voice. As the final reward, the powerful Death Ray patch will be granted, marking conquerors of the seas with true metal prestige.

"Additionally, two special bundles holding ship Commanders will also be available."

And finally, 'World of Warships Legends' ( August 28 to October 2) rewards will include the "cruiser Rattlehead, and while helming her, Captains can also embrace guises for both Dave and Vic as rewards. Moreover, players can also obtain a themed patch and flag featuring the band's logo and Vic's head, displaying their loyalty to the metal legends."

Join Wargaming Metal Fest here: https://megadeth.wargaming.net/