Coleen Rooney has broken her silence on the 'Wagatha Christie' trial and Rebekah Vardy's "evil" texts about her.

The 37-year-old star was sued for libel by 41-year-old Rebekah after accusing her of leaking details of Coleen's private life to the press and Coleen revealed the toll the court case - which she won - took on her.

She also spoke about how difficult it was to hear text messages Rebekah wrote about her sister Rosie, who died in 2013 after battling Rett syndrome, read out in court.

In the messages, Rebekah and her agent Caroline Watt discussed whether mentioning Rosie to Coleen would endear Rebekah to Coleen.

Coleen told British Vogue: "It was so difficult in that courtroom, especially watching her on the stand. It was quite painful. I felt uneasy.

"The texts knocked me sick. They were just another level. When I was reading them I was thinking: the evilness and the hatred that they had for someone that they don’t even know."

Coleen also opened up about her decision to publicly name Rebekah's Instagram account as the source of the press leaks about her, insisting she didn't consult her husband Wayne Rooney or anyone else.

She said: "Wayne was away working in America at the time, so I had put the kids to bed and I was watching some TV, sitting on the couch and looking at my phone. In the night I’d started thinking about what I was going to do. I just wanted these stories to stop. I didn’t want no one telling me not to do it.

"I like a pen and paper – a pencil and a rubber, actually, so I can rub it out. So I started writing what I wanted to say and then the next morning I put it out there. That was the start of something that I would never have expected.

"[The part] my friends and family were most surprised at me [for was] putting the post up.”

Despite her victory, Coleen - who has children Kai, 13, Klay, eight, Kit Joseph, seven and Cass Mac, five, with Wayne - admitted the case took a toll on her personal life and family pitched in to help with the boys while she was caught up with lawyers.

She said: "Wayne was supportive, you know, but it took its toll. He kept saying all the way throughout it: ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be fine.’ But there were certain moments where we did have disagreements. Not over the case, but he would get annoyed with me because I was quite short-tempered. You know, I didn’t have time for him. I lost my focus."